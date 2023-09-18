News you can trust since 1886
Perfect Fourth Saxophone Quartet at Penwortham Arts Centre

Penwortham Arts Centre – The Venue will be hosting a concert from professional saxophone quartet Perfect Fourth on Friday October 6, starting at 7.30pm.
By Diana LinfordContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
The ensemble will be presenting a varied programme of music from all eras, ranging from classical pieces through to jazz and modern popular songs. Expect Handel, Van Morrison, a Pink Panther, some Magnificent Men and improvising on Juice amongst many other delights!

Perfect Fourth Saxophone Quartet have been performing together for over 10 years from their base in North Yorkshire. They will be showcasing the versatility of the saxophone, which is both at home in classical pieces and truly shines in jazz improvisation and, with such variety, there will certainly be something for everyone.

Doors open at 7pm. Licensed bar.

Tickets are £12 (£5 for under-18s) available from: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/perfect-fourth-saxophone-quartet-tickets-712956350637?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&fbclid=IwAR3uSRnArZ6KYMP54sR1iQkstwTvXdPUlSzenADRNffGlc4GVp70FAzNhoo

More information about the band is available here:

www.perfectfourth.co.uk and www.facebook.com/PerfectFourthSaxophoneQuartet

