Perfect Fourth Saxophone Quartet at Penwortham Arts Centre

The ensemble will be presenting a varied programme of music from all eras, ranging from classical pieces through to jazz and modern popular songs. Expect Handel , Van Morrison, a Pink Panther, some Magnificent Men and improvising on Juice amongst many other delights!

Perfect Fourth Saxophone Quartet have been performing together for over 10 years from their base in North Yorkshire. They will be showcasing the versatility of the saxophone, which is both at home in classical pieces and truly shines in jazz improvisation and, with such variety, there will certainly be something for everyone.