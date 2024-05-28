Paying tribute to fathers at Westerleigh Group's crematoria in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Westerleigh Group’s crematoria in Lancashire are inviting families to visit them around Father’s Day to honour the lives of their loved ones in the peaceful setting of their grounds.

The bereaved near Howe Bridge, Vale Royal and West Lancashire crematoria can also post messages and Father’s Day cards in the crematoria’s memorial post boxes.

Westerleigh Group is one of the UK’s largest independent owners and operators of crematoria and cemeteries, with 40 sites in England, Scotland, and Wales, all set within beautifully landscaped gardens of remembrance which provide peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westerleigh Group prides itself on providing exceptional care to the bereaved, the standards of which are inspected by the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities (FBCA) in England and Wales and the Scottish Government.

Father's Day at Westerleigh Group's crematoria

Over 3,000 letters have been posted across Westerleigh Group crematoria in the last 12 months, proving that writing a letter to a loved one andposting it into a memorial box can provide the bereaved with comfort and restore their connection with them.

A variety of other activities have also been organised by the crematoria to mark Father’s Day.

Some crematoria are opening their chapels to enable people to have peaceful moments of reflection and remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others have flowers, wooden hearts, pebbles or other items which can be personalised and either placed at a loved one’s memorial within the crematorium grounds or taken home.

Some have memory trees, which tags can be added to, while others are offering the opportunity for the bereaved to light commemorative candles.

Westerleigh Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Debbie Smith, said: “Father’s Day can be a particularly poignant time for those who have lost their father or father-figure, or for fathers who have been bereaved of a child.

“We welcome everyone to our beautifully peaceful crematoria grounds over the Father’s Day period and hope that they will gain comfort from their visit, and from being able to post messages and cards to their loved ones in our memorial post boxes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad