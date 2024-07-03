Parkinson's UK to host free information event in Preston

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People across Preston, Lancaster & Morecambe and Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre who have been diagnosed with, or have a connection to, Parkinson’s are invited to a free Parkinson’s UK event on Sunday 7 July.

Taking place from 10.30am to 4pm at Barton Grange Garden Centre in Preston, the event will provide people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones with information about the support available to them locally. It is being organised by local Parkinson’s UK support groups.

Workshops at the event will include a taster dance/movement session with Dr Melanie Brierley, a community dance and health artist and somatic movement educator, and a taster Connect & Flow session supported by Conscious Bodies and NeuroMoves at LPM dance.

Helen Sturman, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, said:

Parkinson's UK is hosting a free information event this Sunday 7 July

“Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for people and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

“That’s why we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity to people across Preston, Blackpool & Lancaster areas who are living with Parkinson’s and look forward to welcoming people to this very special event.

“It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life with Parkinson’s.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including over 1,500 people living with Parkinson's in the Preston, Blackpool & Lancaster region. Parkinson's UK is the UK's leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.