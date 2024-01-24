Panto fun returns to Burnley Church this half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sion Pantomime Society are proud to present through arrangement with Lazy Bee Scripts, James Barry’s ‘Dick Whittington’. Directed by Marica Turner and Produced by Craig Needham

Dick Whittington falls for Alice Fitzwarren and becomes a proxy in the Spirit of London’s war with King Rat. Having met with a cat and some success working for Alderman Fitzwarren, Dick is taken on a sea voyage with Captain Horatio Barnacle (who bears a striking resemblance to Alderman Fitzwarren) and, after a shipwreck, meets the Sultan of Morocco (who bears a striking resemblance to Alderman Fitzwarren).

As always Sion’s panto is filled with members and friends of the church. Amy Tattersall returns to a principal boy role as our hero Dick and is supported this year by the Noda Nominated ‘Best leading Female in a musical’ Marina Murray (Me and My Girl, 2023) as Alice Fitzwarren. The cat of our tale is played by Fiona Monk who returns to play her second principal role for Sion and Stephen Willoughby play the Captain Horatio Barnacle or is it the Alderman, only time will tell!

The company of Sion Pantomime Society's Dick Whittington. Photo: Craig Needham

The talented cast also comprises of the lead from last year’s production of Beauty and the Beast, Kevin Moore as King Rat with his henchrats, Bella Gent and Isabelle Willoughby. The dame of our tale ‘Dame Dolly Dumpling’ is played by the very talented and funny Ryan Bradley and tying everything together and trying to save London from King Rat is the Spirit of London, a fresh take on the fairy role played by Sion stalwart Mark Lawless in his 32nd appearance in a Sion show.

Tickets can be purchased from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/sion-panto-society , by calling 0333 666 3366 or by visiting the church on Weds evenings from 7:30pm until 9pm. Booking fees apply for online and telephone bookings.

Tickets are £9 for adults and £6 children with shows nightly at 7:15pm February Monday 12 to Friday 16 and a matinee performance at 2:15pm on Saturday 17.

