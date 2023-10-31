"Our Town, Our Church!": Leyland Band helps celebrate St Andrew's anniversary

A concert will be performed in the parish church of St Andrew's, Leyland, by Leyland Band, on Monday November 6 at 8pm in celebration of the Church's 800th anniversary.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The original date fell inside the lockdown period and the concert had to be cancelled. However, a determined number of the congregation have helped re-organise the event to mark 800 years of Christian ministry to the town and surroundings.

The band have been putting on concerts at the church for a number of years and the programmes have been developed from the wide base of music available to brass bands ranging from marches, movie music, pop and classical. In fact, Leyland Band appreciate the acoustics of the church so much they have used it to record CD's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this occassion, however, the bulk of the programme is designed to match the purpose of the building and the anniversary, being mainly devotional work chosen by parishioners from both St Andrew's and the nearby Roman Catholic, St Mary's. Also included are two pieces which reflect the Town's recent history in the production of commercial vehicles and the band's own part in promoting the names of Leyland Motors and the town across the globe, in a programme which the organisers have entitled "Our Town, Our Church!"

Leyland Band leading the Remembrance Sunday Parade

The concert's content does not limit the range of styles and genre to merely hymns, and includes a wide variety of pieces spanning the last 300 years of composition. Hymns and marches will be interlaced with classical and modern pieces with four outstanding soloist playing extremely evocative works both familiar and modern.

There will be a standard charge of £10 on the evening, payable at the door, with the usual light refreshments included.