On August 21st, the highly acclaimed 'UK Careers Fair' will be in Blackburn!

By joanna lawson
Contributor
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
If you are looking for a job or thinking that you need a change in career then look no further! On August 21st, between 10am - 2pm, The UK Careers Fair will be hosting the 'Blackburn Careers Fair' at Ewood Park. Whatever your background or industry, you are most welcome to attend this FREE event.

The multi award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number 1 platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

Discover new opportunities!placeholder image
Discover new opportunities!

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

Tickets for the event are available to download from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not always essential, as even without a ticket you may still gain entry at some events, by simply turning up!

Related topics:BlackburnTickets
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice