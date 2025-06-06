Oakhill Summer Festival 2025: Sun, smiles and surprises on Saturday 14th June
From 11am to 4pm, the usually quiet grounds of Oakhill School and Nursery will transform into a buzzing mini wonderland, bursting with music, laughter, and the smell of sizzling street food.
Whether you’re a local legend, a proud parent, or just here for the tombola – everyone’s welcome.
Expect:
- Live music to get your toes tapping
- Bouncy castles to launch the little ones into orbit (safely, of course)
- Crafty kids' activities and colourful face painting
- A feast of food stalls, including the all-important strawberries and cream
- A bar serving delicious cocktails and pimms
- Quirky artisan market stalls for a bit of retail therapy
- Games, raffles and tombolas
- Happa Ponies
It’s a brilliant chance to welcome everyone, show off our lovely school, and raise some funds for exciting new projects.
It’s free to enter, full of feel-good vibes, and a great excuse to spend the day outdoors with friends, family and fairy cakes.
So come one, come all – the Oakhill Summer Festival is ready to roll. Rain or shine (but hopefully shine), we’ll see you there.
Follow the fun at https://www.oakhillschool.co.uk/events/ or get in touch with Kay Aspinall by email [email protected] or call the school on 01254 823546 if you’ve got any questions, ideas or need any further information about this event.