Oakhill Summer Festival 2025: Sun, smiles and surprises on Saturday 14th June

Meet HAPPA Ponies at Oakhill Summer Festival 2025

Whalley, Lancashire – Get your sunhats ready and your picnic blankets packed – the Oakhill Summer Festival 2025 is on Saturday 14th June, and it’s going to be a cracker!

From 11am to 4pm, the usually quiet grounds of Oakhill School and Nursery will transform into a buzzing mini wonderland, bursting with music, laughter, and the smell of sizzling street food.

Whether you’re a local legend, a proud parent, or just here for the tombola – everyone’s welcome.

Expect:

Having Fun at Oakhill Summer Festival 2025

Live music to get your toes tapping

to get your toes tapping Bouncy castles to launch the little ones into orbit (safely, of course)

to launch the little ones into orbit (safely, of course) Crafty kids' activities and colourful face painting

and colourful face painting A feast of food stalls , including the all-important strawberries and cream

, including the all-important strawberries and cream A bar serving delicious cocktails and pimms

Quirky artisan market stalls for a bit of retail therapy

for a bit of retail therapy Games, raffles and tombolas

Happa Ponies

It’s a brilliant chance to welcome everyone, show off our lovely school, and raise some funds for exciting new projects.

It’s free to enter, full of feel-good vibes, and a great excuse to spend the day outdoors with friends, family and fairy cakes.

So come one, come all – the Oakhill Summer Festival is ready to roll. Rain or shine (but hopefully shine), we’ll see you there.

Retro Games at Oakhill Summer Festival 2025

Follow the fun at https://www.oakhillschool.co.uk/events/ or get in touch with Kay Aspinall by email [email protected] or call the school on 01254 823546 if you’ve got any questions, ideas or need any further information about this event.