Notable former residents of Winckley Square: famous and infamous

Friends of Winckley Square Guided Walk: August 7 2pm - 3.15 pm This is the most popular guided walk. Join Peter Wilkinson to hear the stories of the Former Residents – famous and infamous.

Winckley Square is more than the gardens and the buildings that surround them.

It’s also about the lives of the people who populated this area for over 200 years. Men and women who had a profound impact on Preston and far beyond.

Our guide will introduce you to characters from the past and share their stories. Starting with the vision for the Square and the first house in 1799 we will encounter real people who made history.

You can just turn up but places are limited so to be assured of a place better to book in advance.

Problem Booking contact [email protected].