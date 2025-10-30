Northstone Hosts Open Day for ‘eight80’ Home at Cynefin, Horwich

Northstone's 880 home

Homebuilder, Northstone, is welcoming potential buyers to an Open Day on Saturday 8th November at its sought-after Cynefin development in Horwich.

Visitors will be able to tour Plot 95, the stylish three-bedroom ‘eight80’ home, available exclusively through the Discount Market Sale scheme for people who live or work in Bolton or Greater Manchester.

At 880 square feet, the eight80 home has been designed for modern, efficient and comfortable living. The thoughtfully planned ground floor features an open-plan kitchen and living space, and a cleverly designed ‘lootility; a combined downstairs toilet and utility area that maximizes practicality without compromising style.

Upstairs, the home offers three well-proportioned bedrooms, ideal for families, couples, or anyone in need of flexible space for guests or home working. A sleek main family bathroom completes the layout, ensuring comfort and convenience for all.

Thanks to the Discount Market Sale scheme, eligible buyers who live or work locally can purchase the eight80 home at a 20% discount, bringing the price down to just £248,000, subject to qualifying. The scheme is designed to make homeownership more accessible to local people while maintaining Northstone’s hallmark of quality, sustainability, and energy efficiency.

Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone, said: “Cynefin has quickly become one of our most popular developments, and the eight80 is a great example of how smart design can make a home feel bigger, brighter and more efficient. Through the Discount Market Sale scheme, we’re delighted to give local people the chance to own a Northstone home at an affordable price without compromising on design or quality.”

The Cynefin Open Day will take place on Saturday 8th November from 10am to 4pm, with Northstone’s sales team on hand to provide tours, eligibility guidance and mortgage support. Complimentary refreshments and pastries will also be on offer from the Java John coffee van.

To find out more about eligibility for the Discount Market Sale, visit www.northstone.co.uk.