North West PROPs Awards return for 2025

The search for the very best in the property industry is officially under way as nominations open for this year’s Variety North West PROPs Awards.

Last year’s winners included industry leaders such as B8RE, Maslow Capital, Glenbrook, Moorfield, CBRE, Fieldfisher, Keepmoat and Bay Downing of Downing, all recognised for their outstanding contributions to the sector.

The awards will celebrate excellence in the North West property industry while raising vital funds for Variety, the children’s charity to support disabled and disadvantaged children and young people across the region.

Variety’s mission is to provide practical, life-changing support to children. In 2024, the NW PROPs Awards raised a staggering £287,000, funding four Sunshine Coaches and specialised life-enhancing equipment for children in the North West Region.

Sunshine Coaches are specially adapted vehicles that help SEND schools and organisations provide access to great days out that these children might otherwise not experience.

NW PROPs in 2024 saw incredible support from a number of industry leaders including George Downing, Chairman of Downing; Home Bargains founder Tom Morris; Michael Gledhill from RW Invest; Marc Goldberg, CEO of Together and John Morley, CEO of Legacie.

This year's PROPS will once again be held in Manchester, on Thursday October 16 at Hilton Hotel on Deansgate.

Lyn Staunton, development director for Variety, said: “The Variety North West PROPs are a fantastic celebration of excellence in the property industry, but they also help us change the lives of children across the region.

“Thanks to the generosity of property professionals and organisations, we can provide essential resources like Sunshine Coaches. We are incredibly grateful for the industry’s ongoing support and look forward to another inspiring event this year.”

Several awards are up for grabs, including The Rising Star Award, Funder of the Year Award and Agent of the Year Award. Please click HERE to find out more or to make an award nomination.

For sponsorship opportunities or table enquiries, please contact Gabriella Feld at [email protected].