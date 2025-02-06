North Fylde Photographic Society: forthcoming guest speakers

The North Fylde Photographic Society (NFPS) is delighted to welcome the following guest speakers this Spring:

Date: Tuesday, 4 March 2025Speaker: Professor Terry HewittTitle of presentation: Cameras: Past, Present and FutureTerry’s presentation looks at the development of cameras since the inception of ‘capturing images’ through to the present day and will go on to explore future developments in photography. Terry’s background lies in advanced IT, having supported scientific and engineering research since 1978.

With extensive experience in both industry and academia, his area of specialisation is visualisation and supercomputing which sparked an early interest in digital images. Terry remains interested in all aspects of photography, in particular the use of IT to support workflow.

Date: Tuesday, 1 April 2025Speaker: Paul Dunmall CPAGB QGPTitle of presentation: Speed and MotionPaul’s talk will take his audience through his lifelong photographic passion, motorsport.

Paul has been an aficionado of engines and racing since before the arrival of digital photography and he has developed an extensive portfolio with many of his images being successful in competition at national and international level.

Venue: church hall, The Church of St Martin and St Hilda, Carleton (adj. Castle Gardens pub)Time: 19:30Entry fee: £1.00 for members / £2.00 for non-members