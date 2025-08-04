North Fylde Photographic Society annual exhibition 2025

The North Fylde Photographic Society is mounting its 2025 annual exhibition at Fleetwood Library and it opens on Thursday, 7 August 2025, running until the last weekend of October. Library opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 09.00 to 17.00, with late opening until 19.00 on Thursdays. Admission is free to all.

The chief purpose of the NFPS’s annual exhibition is to showcase successful print images entered into club competition during the previous season. These prints are entered into open colour, monochrome or nature categories at club and regional level (and beyond) so the visitor can expect examples from a variety of subjects and genres.

Fleetwood Library is well-served in terms of public transport and there is also plenty of parking in the area. And for those living in Over Wyre, an easy way to access the exhibition is via the Knott End to Fleetwood ferry, the Library being a mere five-minute walk from the Fleetwood ferry terminal.

If you live in the Fylde and want to pursue your interest in photography at whatever level, you are very welcome to join us at our welcome evening in the church hall of St Martin and St Hilda in Carleton on Tuesday, 2 September 2025.