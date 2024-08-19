New You Lancashire User Forum Takeover!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Central Lancashire User Forum is gearing up for an impactful gathering on Tuesday, September 17th, from 10am to 4pm at Crossgate Church in Preston. This month, the event takes on a fresh approach as the New You team steps in to host, bringing together a diverse range of organisations from across East Lancashire. With an emphasis on recovery, the forum offers attendees a unique opportunity to access a variety of support services and engage directly with the service user community. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a collaborative effort toward empowerment and recovery.

This LUF is going to be a bit different as our New You team are taking over and hosting the event with a mix of different organisations from around East Lancashire.

Attendees can explore numerous stalls offering access to a wide range of services, all conveniently located in one area. This forum underscores the importance of collaboration and community engagement in the journey toward recovery.

Mark your calendars and join us for a day of empowerment and support on September 17th 2024.