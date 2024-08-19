New You Lancashire User Forum Takeover!
The Central Lancashire User Forum is set to convene on Tuesday, September 17th, from 10am to 4pm at Crossgate Church, Landmark, St Mary’s Street North, Preston, PR1 5LG. This gathering aims to bring together various services in support of recovery while providing a platform for the service user community to voice their opinions on recovery services.
This LUF is going to be a bit different as our New You team are taking over and hosting the event with a mix of different organisations from around East Lancashire.
Attendees can explore numerous stalls offering access to a wide range of services, all conveniently located in one area. This forum underscores the importance of collaboration and community engagement in the journey toward recovery.
Mark your calendars and join us for a day of empowerment and support on September 17th 2024.
