New Parkinson’s UK support group launching

From Monday October 9 2023, the group will meet at the Leisure Box, Northlight, Glen Way, Brierfield, Lancashire BB9 5NH on the second Monday of each month from 11am to 1pm. The group will organise outings, information events, provides peer support and regularly invites guest speakers.Clare Root, Network Support Officer at Parkinson's UK, said: “People living with Parkinson's have often explained that meeting other people in the community is a real lifeline and gives them the opportunity to meet other people in similar situations.”Emma Hughes, Area Development Manager, Parkinson’s UK, said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too. But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference. “That’s why our local groups and networks have an important part to play for those people in Lancashire. It is vital that we can support everyone affected by Parkinson’s, so that together, we can move towards everyone with the condition feeling empowered to take back control of their life.”Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Parkinson's UK is here for everyone affected by the condition, funding research into the most promising treatments, and fighting for fair treatment and better services.For more information about the new Burnley support group, contact Clare Root at [email protected] or call 0344 2253611.