New family friendly Micro Festival for Early May Bank Holiday

Excitement is building for a brand-new micro-festival taking place on the border of Lancashire, Cumbria and the Yorkshire Dales over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, combining homegrown music talent with the very best of the UK's tribute acts.

The inaugural South Lakes Live festival is heading to Kirkby Lonsdale over three days from Friday 2 May to Sunday 4 May, offering a family friendly atmosphere for Lancashire residents to hop across the border to enjoy music, crafts, street food and even maypole dancing!

Some of the UK's finest tribute acts performing at South Lakes Live have been unveiled as: The Luke Combs Experience, It's Not Taylor, Utmost Elton, Oasus and The Sum of Sheeran.

They’ll appearalongside a selection of up-and-coming grassroots artists - such as The Moonshine Shakers, The Size, Running Standard and The Out And Out Blues Band – with a state-of-the-art video wall on stage and DJ Lee le Brie keeping the energy high between acts.

Yardies Jamaican Street Food

As well as a wealth of music talent, there will be plenty to keep families of all ages occupied including arts and crafts workshops, a wellness area with activities like yoga and mini fairground rides too.

The festival’s street food village will offer an array of cuisine ranging from Greek and Jamaican to British classics and much more; sweet treats like local artisan ice cream, waffles and churros will also be on the menu.

Newly released custom beers from Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery will feature at the fully-stocked bar alongside a range of lagers and ciders, with a cocktail bar serving wine and soft drinks also available.

Festival organiser, Stu Taylor, says: “We are thrilled to be bringing South Lakes Live to Kirkby Lonsdale for the very first time; the town hasn’t seen an event quite like this before and it’s all beencarefully planned to create a fantastic family atmosphere suitable for all ages.

The Milking Parlour, Kirkby Lonsdale

“With a big marquee and outdoor feel, people will not only soak in some fantastic music, food and culture, but they’ll do it against a stunning backdrop nestled between the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales!”

Weekend and daily tickets (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) are available for adults, teenagers and children aged 5 to 13. Under 5s are free (but do require a ticket too). Gates open at Kirkby Lonsdale Rugby Club, from 3pm on Friday 2 May.

To check out the full line-up for South Lakes Live, visit @southlakeslive on Facebook or Instagram or book here now: www.trybooking.com/uk/ELEF

Or for more information and inspiration during your visit, see www.kirkbylonsdale.co.uk or drop into Kirkby Lonsdale Information and Gift Shop, open daily from 10am to 4.30pm.