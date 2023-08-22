News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

New Equine Guided Therapy Experience

A groundbreaking therapeutic experience is set to debut in Standish, promising a unique blend of self-improvement, emotional well-being, and interpersonal growth. Hosted by the renowned My Life charity, this initiative will be held at the picturesque Thompson House Equestrian Centre, located on Pepper Ln. WN6 0PP
By Jacci JonesContributor
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:54 BST- 2 min read

New Equine Guided Therapy Experience Launches in Standish

Standish, Wigan - Equine Guided Therapy, as the name suggests, employs the intuitive nature of horses to aid individuals in their personal development journey. Horses, known for their keen sensitivity to human emotions, act as mirrors, reflecting our feelings and highlighting the barriers that might be holding us back from achieving our fullest potential.

The therapy does not include riding; it's about connecting, understanding, and growing. Participants will have the chance to interact with these magnificent creatures, delving deep into their emotions and confronting challenges in a setting that is both safe and nurturing.

New Equine Guided Therapy ExperienceNew Equine Guided Therapy Experience
New Equine Guided Therapy Experience
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Horses have an uncanny ability to pick up on our emotions, even those we might not be consciously aware of," says Jacci Jones. "By working with them, individuals can gain insights into their emotional blocks, fears, and patterns that might be hindering their progress in life."

Leading the sessions will be two experienced facilitators: Jacci Jones, a seasoned psychotherapist trained in Transactional Analysis, and Julie Lewis, a dedicated Equine Facilitator. Their combined expertise ensures that participants will be guided with utmost care, professionalism, and understanding throughout the therapy.

The therapy is suitable for individuals of all ages and backgrounds (under 18's need to be accompanied by an adult). Whether you're grappling with personal issues, seeking to improve your relationships, or simply looking for a unique way to understand yourself better, Equine Guided Therapy offers a transformative experience.

Bookings for these one-of-a-kind therapy session are now open. Interested parties can secure their spot by calling 01257 676003. The fist sessions start on Saturday August 26 2023. Given the uniqueness and potential benefits of this therapy, the three hour slots are expected to fill up quickly.

For those unfamiliar with the location, Thompson House Equestrian Centre is in Standish, and provides the perfect backdrop for such a therapeutic endeavour. The calming ambiance, combined with the gentle presence of horses, promises an experience that is both enlightening and rejuvenating.

In a world where traditional therapy methods are increasingly being complemented by alternative approaches, Equine Guided Therapy stands out as a promising avenue for those seeking holistic well-being. Don't miss out on this opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing with the help of Standish's gentle equine companions, under the guidance of Jacci Jones and Julie Lewis.

Related topics:StandishParticipants