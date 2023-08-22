New Equine Guided Therapy Experience Launches in Standish

Standish, Wigan - Equine Guided Therapy, as the name suggests, employs the intuitive nature of horses to aid individuals in their personal development journey. Horses, known for their keen sensitivity to human emotions, act as mirrors, reflecting our feelings and highlighting the barriers that might be holding us back from achieving our fullest potential.

The therapy does not include riding; it's about connecting, understanding, and growing. Participants will have the chance to interact with these magnificent creatures, delving deep into their emotions and confronting challenges in a setting that is both safe and nurturing.

"Horses have an uncanny ability to pick up on our emotions, even those we might not be consciously aware of," says Jacci Jones. "By working with them, individuals can gain insights into their emotional blocks, fears, and patterns that might be hindering their progress in life."

Leading the sessions will be two experienced facilitators: Jacci Jones, a seasoned psychotherapist trained in Transactional Analysis, and Julie Lewis, a dedicated Equine Facilitator. Their combined expertise ensures that participants will be guided with utmost care, professionalism, and understanding throughout the therapy.

The therapy is suitable for individuals of all ages and backgrounds (under 18's need to be accompanied by an adult). Whether you're grappling with personal issues, seeking to improve your relationships, or simply looking for a unique way to understand yourself better, Equine Guided Therapy offers a transformative experience.

Bookings for these one-of-a-kind therapy session are now open. Interested parties can secure their spot by calling 01257 676003. The fist sessions start on Saturday August 26 2023. Given the uniqueness and potential benefits of this therapy, the three hour slots are expected to fill up quickly.

For those unfamiliar with the location, Thompson House Equestrian Centre is in Standish, and provides the perfect backdrop for such a therapeutic endeavour. The calming ambiance, combined with the gentle presence of horses, promises an experience that is both enlightening and rejuvenating.