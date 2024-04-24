Ned Boulting’s Marginal Mystery Tour: 1923 and all that coming to Lytham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ned Boulting, ITV’s lead Tour de France commentator, will be returning to theatres nationwide this Autumn with his brand-new one-man stage show, Ned Boulting’s Marginal Mystery Tour: 1923 And All That.

In his latest celebration of the greatest race on earth, Ned delves into the hidden mysteries of a mysterious roll of film from the 1923 Tour de France that fell into his possession during the Covid pandemic and inspired his bestselling book "1923: The Mystery of Lot 212 and a Tour de France Obsession!”

Part detective story, part murder mystery, part costume drama and part French farce. Ned weaves his own typically ridiculous story into the astonishing discoveries he makes about the hidden world of the 1923 Tour de France, its characters and tragedies, and ties it all together with the wild upheavals of Europe in-between the wars.

Along the way, in an evening's odyssey, he draws a connection between the heroes of yesteryear and the champions of today, from Cavendish to Pogačar and beyond! It’s a touching, hilarious, fascinating journey that bounces between the centuries, but always has Le Tour at its very heart.

Following the sell-out success of his 2022 tour, this year’s 21-date circuit will travel up and down the country, visiting The Lowther Pavilion on 8th November.

Ned Boulting comments: “This story starts off with a bang, literally, as a bike crash left me helpless and looking for interesting projects to pass the time. The film led me on an adventure around France and Belgium trying to discover the riders and stories of the 1923 Tour de France, and following the success of the book, I’m excited to get head back to the theatres to bring this fascinating piece of history to life.”

David Millar, former pro cyclist, and Ned’s Tour de France co-commentator said: “There is no one quite like Ned at recreating a fascinating story for the stage. Expect high production values and a stellar one-man performance that is brilliantly written and executed, appealing to both cycling enthusiasts and keen theatre goers.”