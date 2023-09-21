News you can trust since 1886
NCT Preston looking for new volunteers to support parents

A charity is appealing for volunteers to support new parents in the Chorley and Leyland area. NCT, the UK's largest parenting charity, relies on over 4500 volunteers each year to support thousands of people as they become parents. The charity is launching an exciting opportunity to get involved with building a community for parents in the local area.
By Hannah RahmanContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
NCT, the UK's largest parenting charity, relies on over 4500 volunteers each year to support thousands of people as they become parents.

Our volunteers in Preston organise Walk and Talks to help parents get outside and meet new people, as well as an incredible Baby Bundles project to support parents in need.

Hannah from NCT’s Volunteering Team said: “Our volunteers provide a much-needed support network in their local community, and we would love to be able to provide more activities in the area.

NCT Preston Baby Bundles VolunteerNCT Preston Baby Bundles Volunteer
“We welcome anyone who is passionate about making a difference to parents. Volunteering provides an excellent opportunity to use and develop your skills and experience but it’s also a great way of making friends and having fun. Giving just two hours a month can make a real difference.”

Volunteering with NCT is for everyone, not just parents. Anyone interested in supporting local families can contact NCT’s friendly Volunteering Team by emailing [email protected] or visit: https://www.nct.org.uk/get-involved/volunteering

