Narnia experience at All Saints' Church New Longton
On Tuesday December 19, we are turning All Saints' Church New Longton into Narnia! We'll have eight scenes from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - by CS Lewis.
We will be open each evening from 4-7pm for families to visit unguided, every child will receive a free gift at the end and there will be some small souvenirs and refreshments on sale.
The Narnia Experience is completely free to enter, although we welcome donations to our church. No tickets are required - entrance will be on a first come, first served basis.
We have almost 200 school children visiting in prebooked slots during the day who will be taken through Narnia by our guides - Rev'd Tom Woolford and the team.
Then on Friday December 22, we will open Narnia's Winter Wonderland from 3.30 - 8pm. Visitors can meet Lucy, Susan, Peter and Edmund in person, along with a few other well known characters from the book. We'll also have an outdoor Christmas market, with a bar serving mulled wine, beer and 'Baileys' hot chocolate. We'll have an outdoor BBQ with freshly cooked hot food on sale. Try some Turkish Delight at out Narnian stall and start the Christmas holidays in Narnia!