Narnia experience at All Saints' Church New Longton

Venture through the mysterious wardrobe, meeting Mr Tumnus and Mr & Mrs Beaver along your journey. Encounter the White Witch and find out why it is “always Winter and never Christmas” in Narnia. Discover how the mighty Aslan arrives in Narnia when all seems lost and find out what he does next...The experience is free of charge (donations welcome) - no need to book!

Our Evacuees have arrived from London. Photo: Laura Kochanski

On Tuesday December 19, we are turning All Saints' Church New Longton into Narnia! We'll have eight scenes from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - by CS Lewis.

We will be open each evening from 4-7pm for families to visit unguided, every child will receive a free gift at the end and there will be some small souvenirs and refreshments on sale.

The Narnia Experience is completely free to enter, although we welcome donations to our church. No tickets are required - entrance will be on a first come, first served basis.

Arrival in Narnia. Photo: Laura Kochanski

We have almost 200 school children visiting in prebooked slots during the day who will be taken through Narnia by our guides - Rev'd Tom Woolford and the team.