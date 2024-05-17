Muslim conservative praises Lancashire residents

Frenchwood tops list of better quality of life thanks to community efforts working with their local voice to get things resolved putting aside politics and concentrating on local issues that matter the most.

Preston conservative association member and passionate muslim conservative Ishaq Vaez praised the community of Frenchwood for working toigether as a team and resolve local issues, as a result of the community sprit we have reduced fly tipping and resolved potholes by 90% this is not credit to me but the community who first nominated me in 2021 with no political experience and 3 years on, things are on the improvement. The alleyways are cleaner and fly tipping has been reduced both thanks to Preston City Council street cleansing team and my colleagues in enforcement team. Special thanks to LCC highways who have also resolved majority of issues resolved last few years from blocked gutters, overgrown trees, blocked gutters to potholes, I appeal to the community to carry on reporting things to me or log everything via love clean streets app, similar efforts are continuing in the Fishwick ward also, the local elections was down to the person representing you and not party so putting politics aside, the community rallied around me and supported me to achieve results, despite propaganda and hate campaigns against me in the election, the community continued to support me with promising vote numbers and my efforts to serve continues, Ishaq supported by the community also runs a local communciation group where all issues resolved, reports and updates are posted.