Musical Avenger lights up the Chorley stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans of shows like Little Shop of Horrors and The Book of Mormon are in for a treat this September when the cult comedy musical The Toxic Avenger gets a rare live production.

Opening at Chorley Theatre on 9th September for six nights only, it’s a toxic love story with an environmental twist and lots of jokes and catchy tunes. Based on the cult 1980s film of the same name, it sees mild-mannered nerd Melvin Ferd III campaign against the pollution of the town’s water supply.

When the corrupt Mayor has him thrown into a radioactive pipe, Melvin is transformed into a hero for our times! Can Toxie, a seven-foot tall mutant, save New Jersey, end global warming… and win the heart of Sarah, the blind librarian?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly for adults, this fast-paced comedy features 5 actors sharing dozen of roles, with Chris King making quick-fire changes between Melvin and Toxie; Orna Horton-Murphy as Sarah; Jack Vardy and Kieran Smith as Dudes; and Jade Hiatt’s evil mayor duetting with herself.

Orna Horton-Murphy and Christ King rehearsing The Toxic Avenger Musical

Director Paul Carr has previously staged the hit musicals Avenue Q and Our House at the venue, and promises a high-quality production with Broadway-style lighting and a live band.

Featuring a catchy rock score with original songs such as “Evil is Hot”, “You Tore My Heart Out”, and “All Men Are Freaks” this show has been thrilling fans since it’s 2009 debut won the Critics Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. Having played all across the world this is a rare chance to catch it in the UK.

Performed Chorley Amateur Dramatic & Operatic Society (CADOS) with a live band, the show runs Monday 9th to Saturday 14th September at 7.30pm and tickets can be booked via www.chorleytheatre.com