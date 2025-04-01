Mum's the word at Blackpool care home

A heartfelt video was created featuring the incredible mothers of Glenroyd, who shared what motherhood means to them, their cherished moments, and advice for young mothers worldwide. Their words, filled with wisdom, love, and pride, beautifully captured the essence of motherhood.

The staff at Glenroyd organized a delightful celebration with live entertainment, flowers, and gifts for every resident. Head Chef, Mark prepared a special afternoon tea to mark the day.

General Manager, Yvonne Hand said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

Pamela,a resident at Glenroyd, commented: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see my family and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.

