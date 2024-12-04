Mum of two opens Quirky, Unique Play Space In Leyland

Mum of two Georgie Roberts opens brand new vibrant and quirky play space within Charnock Farm , Leyland. Offering play sessions, messy play , baby and toddler groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bawlers 'N' Crawlers was founded by mum of two Georgie Roberts in 2020 when Covid hit and her employer wasn't able to offer part time hours after her maternity leave ended. Forcing Georgie to persue her passion in working with children.

Georgie has created a welcoming, fun space for children aged 0-7 years focusing on "learning through play" and creating a non judgmental space for parents to visit. Georgie is very open with her struggles with maternal mental health, battling with postpartum depression and anxiety after her second born daughter Hennie in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing a local space for new and experienced parents where they can come, have a brew, chat with no judgement was at the forefront of her mind whilst creating a vision for the beautiful unit at Charnock Farm on Wigan Road , Leyland.

.

Georgie says "Charnock Farm was a safe space for me when I was battling with poo mental health, so to have the opportunity to open my business within the grounds of such a beautiful and idillic setting is just a dream I didn't ever think would come to light" Bawlers 'N' Crawlers opened their doors on December 2nd welcoming children and parents of all ages offering Messy Play , Play Sessions , Craft , Christmas Play & Baby Clubs.

The play space is open Monday - Friday with multiple sessions and classes throughout the week.