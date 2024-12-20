Motor Museum gears up for Boxing Day Bonanza
It’s a festive celebration of the rich heritage of classic and vintage vehicles and motorcycles in the North West. And you don’t have to own a classic or vintage vehicle to attend – just pop along for a day of fun, nostalgia and horsepower!
Chris Lowe, Curator at the Lakeland Motor Museum, says: “The Boxing Day Classic Drive and Ride In Day has become a popular Christmas tradition and lets people showcase their pride and joys!
“Everyone is welcome. If you own a classic car or truck or a timeless motorcycle – bring it down. Or if you just want a chance to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air over the holidays – come and see all the local vehicles gathered!”
It takes place on Thursday, December 26 from 10am to 1pm and previous years have seen over 150 vehicles attend.
Any one of the vehicles on display could drive off win the highly coveted “Best of Boxing Day” Trophy which is something of a classic itself – hand crafted out of a vintage engine that was once part of the Museum’s collection.
The event is also open to more recent hot hatches, superminis and high-performance sports cars.
“We are always delighted by the huge range of wonderful vehicles that arrive and we hope this year’s meeting will be the biggest ever,” says Chris.
“You don't have to own a classic vehicle to attend, just come along and see all the private cars on display, take a visit to the museum or grab some refreshment at the onsite café.”
There is no need to book and there is plenty of free parking. Participating drivers and passengers also receive vouchers for discounted admission to the museum itself. People in Cumbria and parts of north Lancashire can also get discounted entry with the free Local Residents’ Discount Card which also gives discounted trips with sister attraction Windermere Lake Cruises. More details at https://www.windermere-lakecruises.co.uk/