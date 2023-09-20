Morecambe’s New Film Festival Selects Winning Poster Design Inspired by Kubrick’s:A Space Odyssey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bay International Film Festival (October 7-29 2023) invited local artists to create original artwork for the festival's poster and programme, which features a Stanley Kubrick retrospective for the rare chance to see his masterpieces on a widescreen as the director always intended.

The festival has selected the design by Amy Barlow, a Fine Art student from Lancaster University, as the winner. Her poster design features astronaut Dave Bowman from Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, sitting on the beach of Morecambe Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Spartacus, Paths of Glory, Eyes Wide Shut, The Shining and Full Metal Jacket are among the films to be screened during the festival at The Reel Cinema, Morecambe (check website for dates and tickets).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Barlow - Poster Winner. Photo: TBIFF

The full four week festival programme has just been announced with advance tickets for selected screenings now on sale. As well as the films, there will be Q&As with filmmakers and producers, and a short film programme. It also marks the 50th anniversary of the making of Barry Lyndon, the film which won Kubrick four Oscars. In the 2022 Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time, Barry Lyndon placed 12th in the directors' poll.

Anna Kumacheva, festival director, said: “We are a tiny and passionate team of film lovers and volunteers. We hope Morecambe and the area will love what we put together and come to support our first film festival. Amy’s design makes a wonderful poster for us, perfectly bringing together film and locale with a hint of humour too.”

For the poster competition, participants were tasked with creating original artwork that explored themes related to the film industry, cinema, film production, intercultural dialogue, and the festival location, Morecambe Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design will be used as the official poster and programme cover for the upcoming 2023 edition of The Bay International Film Festival. In addition, Amy will receive £250 and be welcomed as a guest of the festival.

Runner Up. Photo: TBIFF

Amy, a fine arts student at Lancaster University, said: “Winning the competition was an absolute surprise, I couldn't quite believe it. I feel really privileged that The Bay International Film Festival has acknowledged my work so fondly, and am so excited to see the poster at the festival.”

Runners-up Martin Brown, Craig Patrick James Hughes and Macsen Russell were all recognised for their outstanding contributions, with the judges commending the extraordinary standard of the artworks submitted.

This initiative was made possible through the generous partnership and funding provided by Lancashire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Cllr Lizzi Collinge, Lancashire County Council, said: "It was fantastic to see the range of artwork submitted and to support an opportunity for local artists to make their mark. Morecambe Bay obviously provided the perfect inspiration for artists from across the district and I look forward to seeing future work from the winner Amy Barlow. Creativity and art is a vital part of our wellbeing as a community and it is a delight to see this competition take place."

Runner Up. Photo: TBIFF

For more information about The Bay International Film Festival and to stay informed about future events and initiatives, please visit www.thebayfilmfestival.com