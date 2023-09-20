News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Morecambe’s New Film Festival Selects Winning Poster Design Inspired by Kubrick’s:A Space Odyssey

A poster designed by a Lancaster University fine art student has beat off stiff competition to be revealed as the winning entry for the first ever The Bay International Film Festival, taking place in Morecambe this October.
By Lina YordanovaContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST- 3 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Bay International Film Festival (October 7-29 2023) invited local artists to create original artwork for the festival's poster and programme, which features a Stanley Kubrick retrospective for the rare chance to see his masterpieces on a widescreen as the director always intended.

The festival has selected the design by Amy Barlow, a Fine Art student from Lancaster University, as the winner. Her poster design features astronaut Dave Bowman from Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, sitting on the beach of Morecambe Bay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Spartacus, Paths of Glory, Eyes Wide Shut, The Shining and Full Metal Jacket are among the films to be screened during the festival at The Reel Cinema, Morecambe (check website for dates and tickets).

Amy Barlow - Poster Winner. Photo: TBIFFAmy Barlow - Poster Winner. Photo: TBIFF
Amy Barlow - Poster Winner. Photo: TBIFF
Most Popular

The full four week festival programme has just been announced with advance tickets for selected screenings now on sale. As well as the films, there will be Q&As with filmmakers and producers, and a short film programme. It also marks the 50th anniversary of the making of Barry Lyndon, the film which won Kubrick four Oscars. In the 2022 Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time, Barry Lyndon placed 12th in the directors' poll.

Anna Kumacheva, festival director, said: “We are a tiny and passionate team of film lovers and volunteers. We hope Morecambe and the area will love what we put together and come to support our first film festival. Amy’s design makes a wonderful poster for us, perfectly bringing together film and locale with a hint of humour too.”

For the poster competition, participants were tasked with creating original artwork that explored themes related to the film industry, cinema, film production, intercultural dialogue, and the festival location, Morecambe Bay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The design will be used as the official poster and programme cover for the upcoming 2023 edition of The Bay International Film Festival. In addition, Amy will receive £250 and be welcomed as a guest of the festival.

Runner Up. Photo: TBIFFRunner Up. Photo: TBIFF
Runner Up. Photo: TBIFF

Amy, a fine arts student at Lancaster University, said: “Winning the competition was an absolute surprise, I couldn't quite believe it. I feel really privileged that The Bay International Film Festival has acknowledged my work so fondly, and am so excited to see the poster at the festival.”

Runners-up Martin Brown, Craig Patrick James Hughes and Macsen Russell were all recognised for their outstanding contributions, with the judges commending the extraordinary standard of the artworks submitted.

This initiative was made possible through the generous partnership and funding provided by Lancashire County Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

County Cllr Lizzi Collinge, Lancashire County Council, said: "It was fantastic to see the range of artwork submitted and to support an opportunity for local artists to make their mark. Morecambe Bay obviously provided the perfect inspiration for artists from across the district and I look forward to seeing future work from the winner Amy Barlow. Creativity and art is a vital part of our wellbeing as a community and it is a delight to see this competition take place."

Runner Up. Photo: TBIFFRunner Up. Photo: TBIFF
Runner Up. Photo: TBIFF

For more information about The Bay International Film Festival and to stay informed about future events and initiatives, please visit www.thebayfilmfestival.com

Follow on social channels for updates

https://www.facebook.com/thebayfilmfestival

https://www.instagram.com/thebayfilmfestival/

https://twitter.com/BayFilmFestival

https://www.youtube.com/@thebayfilmfestival/featured

Related topics:MorecambeLancashire County CouncilLancaster UniversityMorecambe Bay