Merry Christmas Kids Party at The New Continental

Ho Ho Ho! The Merry Christmas Kids Party is Coming to Town!

Get ready for a super fun, magical Christmas countdown party brought to you by Wolf Entertainments + Events!

What’s in store?

We've got amazing circus performers who will juggle, spin, and wow you with their tricks, plus fun games and holiday music to get everyone in the Christmas spirit! There’ll be loads of activities, treats, and surprises for all our little elves.

The Christmas Countdown Begins!

When and Where?

Date: 1st December ime: 12 PM to 2 PM Location: The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston

£8 - Kids£6 - Adults£10 on the door

Come dressed as your favorite Christmas character... elves, snowmen, reindeer, or even Santa himself! Let’s make this a holiday party you’ll remember!

Parents, grab your tickets now!