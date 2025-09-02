Mental health DJ Club puts call out to Lancashire music scene

The mental health hang out 'Preston DJ Social' has been running open deck events for the past year and a half in venues across the city; working to get DJs together and share positivity whilst also encouraging Lancashire artists to use their craft as part of a positive mental health regime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local DJ support group founded by Jason Marx from Preston and Manchester’s Our House Your House is bringing it’s biggest event to Artch Studios on Marsh Lane in Preston on Sunday 21st of September which will see 3 open decks spaces available for DJs to play throughout the day from 2PM until 7PM.

“The aim of the event” Jason said “is to help Lancashire DJs put the county’s music scene on the map. There's a lot of great things happening already and we want to contribute through facilitating collaboration and giving people from across the county the opportunity to network and socialise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venues three arches will open up two digital set ups and one vinyl set up with top of the range equipment provided by AlphaTheta (formerly Pioneer DJ), who will be hosting the event with a showcase talk from European product planner Sam Shepherd which will start at 2.15pm.

Preston DJ Social

On the day there will also be a vinyl market outside on the terrace, pizza, drinks and mental health stalls from mental health charity Lancashire mind and more to be confirmed.

Jason and the team hope Preston DJ Socials message for DJ talent from across the county to collaborate and work together is embraced and practiced; they want to encourage making friends and supporting each other.

Artch Studios opened last year with the vision to create community amongst local creatives. Since then the “blank canvas” studio spaces have been used for a range of purposes already including circus skill workshops, open decks, band rehearsals, comedy nights, dance classes, music events and art installations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason said “Lancashire needs that space, its doing something outside the box and it’s brilliant.”

Preston's Archt Studios

There will also be a giveaway with a brand new Pioneer DJ - DDJ - REV5 up for grabs. For your chance to win make sure you order a showcase ticket.

Tickets are free and available on Skiddle:

Travel:

- Free parking in the city centre on Sundays

- Twelve minute walk from the train station

- Twenty minute walk from the bus station

You can find out more about the group, enquire about securing DJ slots at the event and keep up to date about future events by following Preston DJ Social on Facebook and Instagram.