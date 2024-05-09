Meet the team behind new homes in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buyers in Eccleston are being offered the VIP treatment and the chance to meet the team building and selling prestigious properties in the sought-after Lancashire village.

Anwyl Homes is hosting a meet the team event at its Parr Meadow development on Thursday, May 16.

Located off Parr Lane, Parr Meadows is a select development of just 22 private sale properties. Behind their traditional facades they’re full of energy efficient features with a superb specification and layouts designed with modern living in mind.

To help people understand the quality workmanship that goes into the homes, Anwyl is inviting buyers to meet the site manager overseeing construction, plus the sales team and chat with them over prosecco and nibbles.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell explained: “People aspire to live in Eccleston as it’s such a charming village. Our new homes look traditional and so are in keeping with the local area, while inside they’re bright and modern, with lots of features designed to help save energy and keep bills low. During our meet the team event visitors will be able to view the show homes and chat with myself and our homes advisers. We’ll be able to guide people through the floor plans and explain how buyers can access reduced mortgage rates with Own New Rate Reducer. Site manager Owen Creer and assistant site manager Andrew Roney will be there to answer any questions about the build stages and the work that goes into our homes.”

Parr Meadows offers a choice of four and five-bedroom detached executive family homes. Current prices start from £489,995.

They’re among the most efficient homes available and are predicted to score the top Energy Performance Certificate rating of ‘A’. Features include increased insulation and PV solar panels, plus electric vehicle charging points, all as part of Anwyl’s commitment to delivering sustainable homes.

The premium specification in each home includes a Symphony kitchen with a five-ring gas hob, cooker hood, double oven and integrated fridge freezer. Downlights come as standard to the kitchen, bathroom and en-suite. A choice of floor tiling or Karndean is standard to the bathroom and en-suite, along with half-height wall tiling in the bathroom.

The new homes enjoy a village setting, surrounded by beautiful countryside, with local amenities including a supermarket, bakers, coffee shops, country pubs and restaurants, library, post office, clothing boutiques and gift shops.

There are several parks and playgrounds in the area, as well as a cricket club and football club.

Easy access to junctions 27 and 28 of the M6 and excellent nearby train links, makes the homes a great base for commuters working in Preston, Liverpool or Manchester.