McCarthy Stone to bring Garstang retirees together in effort to combat loneliness this month

McCarthy Stone is this month opening its doors at its Stanley Place Retirement Living development on Kepple Lane to help combat loneliness by offering retirees new opportunities to find new friendships at their Open Week.

Retirement for many can be associated with feelings of solitude and loneliness, particularly for those who live alone. In fact, it is estimated that 1.4 million older people in the UK are often lonely[1] – and that is commonly driven by circumstances such as loss of relationships through bereavement or reduced social interactions due to worsening health or mobility.

In a bid to foster a true sense of belonging and give Garstang retirees a taste of the ready-made community with like-minded people on offer, the Open Week will take place from Tuesday January 30 to Saturday February 3. Retirees are invited to exploreStanley Place and meet the homeowners already living there, marking the beginning of what could be a very special, lifelong friendship.

As well as learning more about the wealth of social activities, superb facilities designed to complement maximum independence, and the low-maintenance living options on offer, each visitor will also receive a £20 M&S voucher.

Those who wish to attend must reserve a place in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

Jane Dawson, House Manager at Stanley Place, commented: “It’s so lovely to see how many of our homeowners are thriving since making the move to Stanley Place. Already, we can see a vibrant, supportive community coming together.

“From chatting to a number of homeowners, many have said downsizing has opened their eyes to how retirement living should be. They no longer have to worry about maintaining a larger home, which means they can focus on doing the things they enjoy most, like spending time with friends and family. In fact, many joke that they are busier now than they’ve ever been! The staff and homeowners at Stanley Place can’t wait to welcome more retirees into a our flourishing tight-knit community.”

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, said: “Positive relationships play a key role in our mental health. However, as you get older, it is only natural for friendship groups to get smaller. Finding ways to make new connections can be challenging – not least when you make a major life change, such as downsizing to somewhere new due to a change in circumstances.

“Our Open Week is just one example of a series of social events taking place at Stanley Place, which have been designed to help combat loneliness, reduce isolation, and encourage new friendships to flourish. With other social gatherings throughout the year, including a number of coffee mornings and summer soirees, we’re looking forward to welcoming more retirees from in and around Garstangto discover what could be the start of a new chapter in their lives, whilst getting to know some of the residents who are already proud to call the development home.”

Designed to meet the specific needs of the over 55s, Stanley Place comprises an elegant mix of one and two-bedroom apartments, along with heartwarming features to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

On-site amenities include a spacious communal lounge ideal for forging new friendships and beautifully landscaped gardens which can be enjoyed all year round. A hotel-style guest suite provides the perfect space for friends and relatives to spend an overnight visit, while a House Manager is on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development and offer support, ensuring peace of mind. Additional reassurance comes from the latest safety and security features, including 24/7 emergency call points and video door entry.

A range of purchasing options are available at Stanley Place to make retiring in style more accessible, such as part buy, part rent. For those looking to purchase outright, property prices start from £185,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and £275,000 for a two-bedroom home.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.