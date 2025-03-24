Marsden Building Society to host ISA event across its Lancashire branches

Marsden Building Society is hosting a free ISA information event from 31 March to 11 April to help customers learn more about their ISA allowance.

The ISA information event, which is open to everyone, will be held at all the Society’s branches located across Lancashire during normal opening hours. Marsden has branches in Nelson, Burnley, Barrowford, Colne, Clitheroe, Garstang, Lytham and Poulton.

During the event, visitors can find out more about tax-free savings accounts and learn how to make the most of their ISA allowance. Refreshments will be available, and they can also pick up a free ISA guide to help them start saving.

This follows the success of the Society’s ‘ISA Open Week’ in 2024, which was met with high demand from local customers seeking help with their savings options.

Katy Leach, Head of Savings at Marsden Building Society, said: “Whilst ISAs are a popular type of savings account, we appreciate that the complexities around savings and tax can sometimes be overwhelming. Many people aren't aware of the options available and could be missing out on significant tax-free savings each year. By hosting this ISA information event, we hope that our visitors will leave with the information they need to make an informed decision about their future savings goals."

For more information about the ISA information event and Marsden’s ISA accounts, visit your local Marsden branch.