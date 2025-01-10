Mark Your Calendar! The Travel Village Travel Show 2025 Is Here!
The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Travel Village Travel Show 2025! Set to take place on Sunday, 19th January 2025, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. Whether you're a seasoned traveller or someone dreaming of their first adventure, this show is your gateway to the world.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, 19 January 2025
Time: 10am - 3pm
Location: Village Hotel Blackpool, East Park Drive. FY3 8LL
Tickets: FREE at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/travel-village-2025-travel-show-tickets-1041362602577
What to Expect
The Travel Village Travel Show 2025 is designed to inspire, educate, and connect travel enthusiasts with the industry’s best. From thrilling destination showcases to interesting talks about holiday styles, led by industry experts and the Travel Village team.
Travel Village owners, Phil & Paula Nuttall, will be sharing insights from their own Canadian adventure. There'll be new ideas from the travel industry for solo travellers, plus a spotlight on cruising from the more convenient port of Liverpool. If China is on your bucket-list then be sure you don't miss a talk from Wendy Wu Tours, or get ready to delve into the world of River Cruising with Phil and friends.
Representatives from top worldwide holiday operators and cruise lines are on hand to help you plan your next getaway - which you can book on the day with the full team from the Travel Village Highfield Road store.
Exclusive Deals, Discounts & Show-only Offers, you won’t find anywhere else, can be secured on the day.
Whether you’re planning a luxury getaway, a budget-friendly escape, or an adventure off the beaten path, this show will provide the tools and inspiration to make your travel dreams a reality in 2025 and beyond.
Don’t Miss Out!
Tickets are going fast, so secure your spot today! Visit Eventbrite to reserve your tickets and prepare for a day filled with inspiration and adventure.