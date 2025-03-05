Manchester’s iconic Pakistani-Indian restaurant unveils new menu items ahead of Ramadan

My Nawaab, home to one of the largest desi buffets in the UK and one of Manchester’s longest established South Asian dining venues has launched new speciality menu items ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Levenshulme landmark, has expanded its offering with seven delectable new dishes, designed to enhance the Ramadan dining experience at the restaurant, while maintaining its beloved selection of main courses.

Guests can look forward to new additions such as Honey Garlic Wings and Dampukht Drumsticks as well as chef specials such as the Special Ribs and Chicken Tikka. For those with a sweet tooth, the team has also added two traditional desserts to its menu, Milk Cake and Rasmalai.

Guests can also look forward to savouring popular South Asian classics such as Haleem, Biryani, Chicken Karahi and for dessert, sweet treats such as Gulab Jamun and Jalebi.

Shama Rahman, Head Chef at My Nawaab explains: “Ramadan is a special time for many families to gather and break their fast together, and we wanted to introduce new flavours that honour tradition while offering something exciting, allowing us to cater for different generations.

“Our main courses remain the same so our customers can enjoy popular dishes such as our hearty Haleem and our Chicken Tikka. At Ramadan we also see an uptick in hydrating dishes like soups, and protein-rich dishes that help our guests sustain energy throughout the day.”

Usman Malik, spokesperson for the restaurant said: “At the Home of My Nawaab, we believe in creating an environment where families and friends can get together and create new memories around exceptional food. The restaurant has been around for different generations to enjoy, and we love celebrating important milestones and occasions with our guests.”

The restaurant's main course selection from its Desi buffet featuring its renowned biryanis, speciality dishes and traditional curries, will remain unchanged, continuing to offer the authentic flavours that have established My Nawaab as one of Manchester’s most iconic South Asian dining venues.

About Ramadan - Q&A from Usman Malik at My Nawaab

What is Ramadan?

· Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the holy month of fasting, marking a period of reflection and devotion to God. To mark this important month, many Muslims choose to fast from sunrise to sunset. After dark, those who are fasting gather to break their fast at a meal known as iftar.

Why do Muslims celebrate it?

· Ramadan marks the time in which the holy book, The Quran, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims around the world celebrate Ramadan by fasting, giving to charity, showing kindness and patience, whilst strengthening their relationship with God.

When does Ramadan take place?

· As the Islamic Calendar follows the lunar cycle, the exact timing is based on the sighting of the moon. This year, Ramadan is expected to begin on the evening of Friday 28th February 2025 or Saturday 1st March 2025.

How can I support someone who is observing Ramadan?

· There are many ways to support someone who is observing Ramadan, from taking the time out to learn about the holy month, asking considerate questions or greeting a Muslim with ‘Ramadan Mubarak’.

To experience My Nawaab’s Ramadan offering or to make a reservation, please visit the website.