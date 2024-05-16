Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local father, Guy Peter’s transformation after losing over 4 stone!

Back when Guy , 40 father and Hot Tub technician from Blackpool, turned 35 he found he was bigger than he had ever been weighing 21 stone and feeling embarrassed. “I tried many different ‘diets’ including calorie counting and intense work outs but i couldn’t sustain that level of intense effort and the weight would go back on again”. After Guys relationship broke down with his daughters mother, he really lost his way. Guys mental health was influencing his eating choices:

Before Slimming world Guys typical day on a plate would start with a full english in a large bread roll with heaps of sauce.

Lunch would often be a full Dominos pizza plus sides.

Fat to Fit! Guy can climb a mountain now he’s lost over 4 stone!

Tea would be another takeaway such as Chinese or Fish & Chips.

Guy recalls feeling short of breath doing simple everyday movements and his weight even affected his quality of sleep leaving him feeling tired, with no energy that only lead to more quick, easy but high calorie food choices.

“I knew i was setting a bad example to my daughter who lives with me but i struggled to break the habits i was in”

The final straw came when Guy & his daughter spent a long time queuing for a water slide on holiday, only to be told he was too big to use it. The walk back down the queue was heartbreaking as he felt he had let his daughter down. When taking her to the prom a few months later, she even asked if Guy would change his clothes so she didn’t embarrass her further. Even Guy’s friends labeled him ‘Fat Daniel Craig’ on a Stag weekend which he laughed off at the time but was not the image he wanted to portray!

Guy’s mum was a member at a local Slimming World group & suggested he come along. Guy admits he was reluctant at first, feeling as though Slimming world was for women & there would be no one his age. Eventually Guy agreed to go along and was surprised to see people of all genders and ages there! The group consultant Kat welcomed Guy on his first night, explained the Food Optimising eating plan as well as the Body Magic activity plan and gave him the pack with even more information and recipes.

“Everyone at group is so supportive, we have a laugh, we help each other when we struggle with habit changes and meal suggestions. Even on the weeks where i had a gain i never felt disheartened - Kat and the group helped me come up with a plan to get back on track and i knew i could do it!”

Guys new day on a plate starts with 40g or porridge or some Wholemeal Toast.

Lunch is some homemade soup or one of the Slimming World @ Iceland meals

Evening meals are now full of delicious homemade meals - Guys signature dish is a Chinese inspired Chicken Fried Rice.

“ I still enjoy the occasional takeaway or meals out but I can use the information I learned in group to make good choices and swaps so I can choose wisely, but now i have found my love for cooking homemade meals again, they taste way better than a takeaway - its been my favourite thing about the Slimming world plan”

One of the biggest changes in Guys life was when he found a passion for activity! Now 4 stone lighter Guy is the fun active dad he always wanted to be! Completing the 5km Race for life, a 7.5km Night Run raising money for Trinity Hospice & Brian House, Climbed a mountain with his brother Sam plus regularly attending an Air Soft centre and visiting the gym before work some days. Guy will be running the Race for Life again this year and has even set himself a goal of beating his current 5km personal best time!

Now happily maintaining his Target weight(4 Stone loss), Guy feels confident going swimming, running and generally feels better inside and out!

“Thanks to Kat, my friends, family & the support of my beautiful daughter I’m who i want to be again”

Guy attends Kat’s Anchorsholme Slimming World Group at All Saints Church every Thursday at 7pm

Kats other groups are Thursdays 5.30pm @ All Saints Church, Anchorsholme FY3 5RN