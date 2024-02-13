Make every move count at Rainbow Hub's Workoutathon 2024
Three hours of back-to-back energetic workout classes where you can do as much or as little as you like and you will be raising funds for Rainbow Hub, the Mawdesley based charity helping to improve the lives of children with disabilities.
Our sincere thanks go to some of Lancashire's top fitness instructors including Rachel Burrows, Rachel Holland, Steve Jenkinson, Kurt Mcdonnell, Joanne Berends-Sheriff and Vicky Jones who are giving up their time to run the classes which include Rock Box, Attack, Combat, Zumba, HIIT and Body Balance.
There will also be a fabulous raffle on the day with tickets just £1 each.
Entry fees are £15 in advance or £20 on the day, you can book your place by visiting www.rainbowhub.org/event/workoutathon, emailing [email protected] or ringing 01704 823276
The deadline for online is Friday 23rd February at 12 noon.
Sponsorship is not compulsory but Rainbow Hub hopes that participants will encourage their family and friends to support them in raising even more funds for the charity.