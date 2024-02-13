Make every move count at Rainbow Hub's Workoutathon 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three hours of back-to-back energetic workout classes where you can do as much or as little as you like and you will be raising funds for Rainbow Hub, the Mawdesley based charity helping to improve the lives of children with disabilities.

Our sincere thanks go to some of Lancashire's top fitness instructors including Rachel Burrows, Rachel Holland, Steve Jenkinson, Kurt Mcdonnell, Joanne Berends-Sheriff and Vicky Jones who are giving up their time to run the classes which include Rock Box, Attack, Combat, Zumba, HIIT and Body Balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a fabulous raffle on the day with tickets just £1 each.

Rainbow Hub WorkoutAthon 2023

Entry fees are £15 in advance or £20 on the day, you can book your place by visiting www.rainbowhub.org/event/workoutathon, emailing [email protected] or ringing 01704 823276

The deadline for online is Friday 23rd February at 12 noon.