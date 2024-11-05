Locals invited to take a look inside Burscough’s new retirement community at open week

A retirement housebuilder in Burscough is hosting a showcase Open Week for local retirees on the hunt for their dream home.

Taking place between Tuesday 19th November and Saturday 23rd November, the event will give locals the chance to learn more about the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Earls Gardens on Chancel Way, and its neighbouring community, Earls Grange.

As well as helping to uncover the benefits of retirement living, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to provide information on flexible purchase options and give guests a guided tour of the developments, allowing them to experience the vibrant lifestyle for themselves.

As an incentive, guests visiting Earls Gardens or Earls Grange for the first time will receive a £20 M&S voucher*.

With appointments available between 11am and 4pm, bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, comments: “With the UK’s growing ageing population, there is an increasing need to create more purpose-built homes and wellbeing-focused retirement communities designed to help older people live happier, healthier lives. All our developments, including Earls Gardens and Earls Grange, are created with community and independence at their heart to meet this demand. We therefore look forward to showcasing this at our upcoming Open Week and welcoming local retirees to discover how they can live life to the fullest.”

Exclusive to the over 55s, Earls Gardens offers a selection of two-bedroom retirement bungalows with a private garden and patio area, while retirees can choose from a mix of one and two-bedroom retirement apartments at Earls Grange. Homeowners at both developments enjoy access to fantastic facilities, including a well-maintained landscape garden and spacious communal lounge for regular social events and a chance to unwind, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate visitors who come to stay overnight.

For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while each property is fitted with state-of-the-art security, including an intruder alarm.

A range of purchase options are available at Earls Grange, such as the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £117,500 and two-bedroom properties available from £142,500**.

Purchase prices for a two-bedroom property at Earls Gardens start from £304,950

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living in Burscough, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/burscough.

*For terms and conditions, please visit: www.mccarthystone.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/giftcard

**Shared ownership prices are subject to availability. For terms and conditions, click here: www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/what-we-offer/occupancy-options/shared-ownership