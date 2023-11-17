Local Christmas charity event

Join us as we light up Devonshire Avenue Thornton, fundraising for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Devonshire Avenue, Thornton, Sunday December 3, annual Christmas light switch on. Photo: Crystal Holloway

Please come and join us as we light up Devonshire Avenue, Thornton Sunday 3rd December for our annual Christmas light switch on! The lights will be turned on at 6pm sharp. It's best to arrive early to get decent parking as it does get busy!

There will be food available to buy such as hot dogs, chilli, mince pies, cakes and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We will be also having a visit from Santa himself and the local brass band will play.

We will be collecting donations for Brian House Children's Hospice again. We have held the switch on five times so far and have raised nearly £7,000.

Please help us raise even more! For this invaluable local charity!