Local businesses power up the 2025 Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix for a thrilling night of racing this July

The countdown is on for one of Colne’s most electrifying nights of the year - the Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix, returning on Tuesday 22nd July to the heart of the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the British Cycling National Circuit Series, Colne is once again on the national stage, and it is thanks to an outstanding show of support from local businesses that the event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

Leading the charge are Fort Vale, who return as headline sponsors for both the Men’s and Women’s National Circuit Series races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A global force in the design and manufacture of valves and fittings for transportable tanks, Fort Vale began backing the Grand Prix in 2014 and have been the main sponsor since 2018, reflecting their long-term commitment to both the event and the Colne community.

The Fort Vale Colne Grand Prix returns to Lancashire on Tuesday 22nd July

Also stepping into the spotlight is Coalition Facilities Management (CFM), who are sponsoring the ‘Sprint for Success’ support race for the first time. Known for their bespoke facilities management and family-driven approach to business, CFM’s relationship with the Grand Prix has grown in recent years, having previously supported the Youth Race.

Adding a musical twist to this year’s sponsorship line-up, the Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival joins in as a brand-new sponsor, lending their support to the Youth Race, which starts at 5:45pm. Their involvement brings together two of Colne’s signature summer events.

Macadam, one of the North West’s leading vehicle recovery, rescue and accident repair companies, are also back on board as barrier sponsors, continuing their loyal support of the event from their Colne base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond the headline names, there’s been an exceptional wave of support from across the local business community. Companies such as Bellwoven Packaging Limited, Colne Life, David Fishwick, Pendle Kitchen, Skipton Road Dental, Stanley House Veterinary Group and many more have come forward as programme sponsors and railing banner sponsors, helping to elevate the event and create a real sense of community pride.

The main sponsors of the Colne Grand Prix including Fort Vale, Coalition Facilities Management, The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival and Macadam

Organised by Colne Town Council in partnership with Cycling Development Pendle Partnership (CDPP), the Colne Grand Prix is a cornerstone of the British cycling calendar. The event transforms the town centre into an 830-metre closed-road circuit, offering high-speed action from some of the UK’s top cyclists.

But beyond the racing, it is the atmosphere that sets Colne apart. With shops staying open late, bars and pubs buzzing with spectators, it is a night where the whole town comes alive.

Peter Hakin, Apprentice Training Manager at Fort Vale, said: “The Colne Grand Prix is a real highlight of the year - not just for cycling fans, but for the whole town. It brings people together, it puts Colne on the national map, and it’s something we’re incredibly proud to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Fort Vale, we believe in backing our local community, and this event is the perfect example of what we can achieve when businesses and residents come together.”

Thomas Helm, Kelly Armstrong, Peter Hakin and Alfie Harrison from Fort Vale, who are the headline sponsors of the 2025 Colne Grand Prix

Danielle Cohen, Operations Planner at Coalition Facilities Management, said: “We are delighted to continue supporting this fantastic event. It’s a great showcase of speed and determination and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

Simon Shackleton, from Colne Blues Society and The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, said: “We are proud to be supporting another wonderful Colne event. The youth race is a brilliant showcase of emerging talent, and we’re honoured to support the next generation of riders here in Colne.”

Nick Peacock, Operations Manager at Macadam, said: “It is great to be back supporting the Colne Grand Prix again as barrier sponsors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Len Woffindin, Event Organiser, said: “This is a truly incredible British Cycling event, set on an 830-metre course that loops round the town’s one-way system. With riders passing every minute, the pace is relentless, full of breakaways, lead changes and dramatic finishes.

The main sponsors of the Colne Grand Prix including Fort Vale, Coalition Facilities Management, The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival and Macadam

“Please join us on 22nd July for an evening packed full of thrilling racing, excitement and community spirit.”

The Colne Grand Prix has also launched brand new social media channels for 2025. Stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements via: https://www.facebook.com/colnegrandprix, https://x.com/ColneGP and https://www.instagram.com/colnegrandprix/

For full details, race times, and more, visit the official website: www.colnegrandprix.org.uk