Local author debuts Wigan-based Novella
Following the success of his debut poetry collection released in early 2022, Wigan-based author James Walton is back with a brand-new novella all about the sparkling world of professional darts.
Drawing on his own life, Walton’s novella Every Neet o’ Week, published by Northern publishing house Bent Key Publishing, is once again written in the local dialect that he has become known for and focuses on protagonist and local darts maverick Jimmy Stott, exploring his journey from chip-shop server to potential World Champion. Pulling experiences direct from Walton’s own life and relationships, the story is a study of the perils of fame and the importance of family and community.
Walton’s previous poetry collection Beltin’, which looked at various topics such as chippy teas, family fun days and betting shops, is one of Bent Key Publishing’s bestsellers and can be found in bookshops across the UK, including various branches of Waterstones, including his beloved Wigan, where he has been roundly celebrated.
Every Neet o’ Week (£15.00) is officially released on November 11 with a launch event at Waterstones Wigan at 11.30am, where he will be signing copies and reading from the novella along with a short Q&A with Bent Key Publishing Founder Rebecca Kenny. Booking is not required; everyone is welcome.