Leyland Rotary helping local good causes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leyland Rotary raise funds in a variety of ways, such as Santa collections every Christmas at local supermarkets and its Virtual Duck Race which this year takes place on 1-4 August. These funds are then used to support local charities and good causes that provide much-needed local community services.

Earlier this year, Leyland Rotary launched a new initiative called Pitch4Pounds which invited applications for funding from local good causes in the PR25 and PR26 postcode areas. Applicants representing a variety of causes then made their ‘pitch’ - ‘Dragons Den’ style - to Leyland Rotarians, and awards ranging up to £350 have been made to various organisations/projects whose organisers have commented as follows:

Leyland Barracudas Swimming Club: Elaine Fitchie, Club President, said “Sport in the community plays a key role in the development of young people and as a voluntary organisation Leyland Barracudas is delighted to have support from Leyland Rotary so we can continue to provide opportunities for the young people of Leyland and South Ribble”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heartbeat - cardiovascular prevention and rehabilitation: Lisa Riding from Heartbeat said “We are incredibly grateful for Leyland Rotary’s support which helps us continue our vital work as a totally self-funded charity”.

Leyland Rotary President, Jim Costello, and Rotaduck handing over cheque to Jon Ward of Barracudas

Drumming4Dementia: Keith McIntosh, organiser, said "The very kind donation from Leyland Rotary will enable the Leyland-based Drumming4Dementia group to purchase four additional practice drumming pads to respond to the increased interest and demand for our popular and enjoyable therapeutic drumming sessions for people living with Dementia whilst also offering support for their families".

Music and Memories for Dementia sufferers and their carers: Christine Worthington, founder, said “The money will help the securing of the local venue and keep running costs low to continue to help people living with or diagnosed with Dementia/Alzheimer’s who may be lonely or socially-isolated and the people who care for them”.

SEN Disco for children and young adults with special educational needs or disabilities: Christine Worthington, founder, said “This funding will allow me to purchase a new laptop which will strengthen the vision and music availability of the SEN disco and will allow me to reach more children and young adults by leaflet-dropping to local schools and local organisations in the wider community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of these donations would be possible without the generosity of those who support Leyland Rotary’s fundraising efforts. Their next event is a Virtual Duck Race to be held from 1-4 August. Ducks go on sale on Sunday 9 June. Full details can be found on the ‘Leyland Rotary’ website and Facebook page. The more money raised, the more help can be given to worthy causes. If any local business would like to sponsor the Virtual Duck Race, thereby providing more funding for worthy projects such as these, contact Leyland Rotary via the website or Facebook.

Applications for the next round of Pitch4Pounds will be invited shortly - keep an eye on the website and Facebook for further details.