Leyland Band concert supports British Heart Foundation

Leyland Band to perform a brass band concert in aid of the British Heart Foundation

The concert will take place at St Mary's Church, Broadfield Drive, Leyland, on Sunday, June 4, starting at 2pm. This is the second concert in the series.

Jan and Jim Doran are associated with the band and their son, Christopher, is the band's chairperson and will be playing alongside brother Colin and his partner Rhiannon, on the day. Also present will be members of the extended family who will travel up from Derby and Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the costs of holding the event will be met by money raised from Jim travelling throughout Lancashire and Cheshire recounting tales of his former life as a Lighthouse keeper to branches of the W.I., Rotary International, U3A and local friendship and church groups. He has delivered the talk 40 times so far this year with another 40 booked. The generosity of these organisations has been so great that enough money has been raised to ensure that annual concerts in aid of the BHF can be held for the next two years, with an additional concert later this year in the Midlands. After two of his talks, Jim returned home to find that in addition to the formal payment which he had received, some of his audience had secretly dropped significant amounts of money into his bag while he was distracted by questions from others in the group. He is hoping that the people of Leyland will be as generous in their support by attending the concert this Sunday.

Leyland Band members try out their BHF t-shirts

Leyland Band are proud to support the Charity and will take the opportunity of playing to their local audience to honour the memory of their long time Musical Director and past President, Richard Evans, who died of a heart attack last year just before the first of the concerts. A march dedicated to the world famous conductor written by his friend, the Scots composer Alan Fernie, will open the concert, wile other pieces will reflect the lives of the people to whom the concert is dedicated.

To further demonstrate their support for the BHF, which does not have a branch locally, the band will dispense with their usual sartorial cream dinner jackets for this event and, instead, will wear the red t-shirts with the charity's logo. In their commitment to promoting brass band music locally and in recognition of the family basis of the event, the band have adjusted their ticket prices to £10 , with free admission to those under 10 years and accompanying carers of the disabled, with the lower charge of £5 for pupils and students above ten.

Free refreshments in the interval will be provided by staff of the St. Mary's Community Centre with any donations being earmarked for their work in running the Food Bank from their site on Broadfield Drive.