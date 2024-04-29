Learn about the extraordinary women of Winckley Square on guided walk
Learn about the lives of some of the Extraordinary Women associated with Winckley Square who broke boundaries when women were not allowed to vote, had to submit to laws when they had no voice in their formation, when married women had no property rights.
This is one of the 17 guided walks on offer this summer and takes place on Sunday 8 May 2pm, meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens.
You can just turn up and pay £5 but places are limited so to be sure better to book on Trybooking.com https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DEDW