Learn about Islam at Lancaster University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday September 23 Lancaster University Islamic Society opens its doors to the wider community as part of the Visit My Mosque program. Visit My Mosque is a national initiative facilitated by the Muslim Council of Britain encouraging hundreds of mosques across the UK to hold open days to welcome in their neighbours from all faiths and none and build bridges across communities. Whilst mosque open days in Britain have been taking place for decades, Visit My Mosque enables mosques to be a part of a nationwide event where mosques across the UK can open their door together on the same day.

The event at Lancaster University will be held in the Islamic Prayer Rooms, located in Ash House on the North side of campus. The event will run from 12-4pm and will include refreshments, a mini exhibition and a simply provide an opportunity for the community to get together and learn from each other.