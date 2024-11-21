Late Night Shopping at Charter Walk
Thursday 21st November, Thursday 28th November, Thursday 5th December, Thursday 12th December, Thursday 19th December, Friday 20th December, Saturday 21st December, Monday 23rd December/
We'll be open from 9am to 7pm, giving you plenty of time to shop, soak up the festive atmosphere, and find those perfect gifts!
Bonus: Enjoy FREE parking when you arrive after 4:30pm—making your evening shopping even sweeter!
As we are an open shopping centre, some stores may operate different hours to this.
To avoid any disappointment we recommend that you contact the store that you are wanting to visit ahead of your journey.
Please see the store list on our website here: https://charterwalk.com/shopping/