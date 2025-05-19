Last few places left on the Rainbow Hub Cross Bay Walk 2025
Join Rainbow Hub on Sunday 25th May with our Guide to the Sands, for a unique and picturesque walk from Arnside Promenade to Grangeover Sands
- Walk between 6 and 9 miles – the route constantly changes due to the tide and movement of the sand
- Takes approximately 3-4 hours
- Departs at 4pm
- Suitable for adults, children (aged 8-16 years) & dogs!
- Babies who can be carried in a baby carrier for the duration of the event are permitted free of charge.
Entry is £17.50 per person and £1 per dog
Only a few spaces left so please go to
to book your place
or ring 01704 823276 ext 5 or email: [email protected]
Please be aware that there will be water – at least knee deep – to walk or wade through and that there’s uneven ground as we reach the end of the walk.