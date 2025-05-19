Last few places left on the Rainbow Hub Cross Bay Walk 2025

By Pamela Knight
Published 19th May 2025, 18:05 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 07:52 BST
Join Rainbow Hub on Sunday 25th May with our Guide to the Sands, for a unique and picturesque walk from Arnside Promenade to Grangeover Sands
  • Walk between 6 and 9 miles – the route constantly changes due to the tide and movement of the sand
  • Takes approximately 3-4 hours
  • Departs at 4pm
  • Suitable for adults, children (aged 8-16 years) & dogs!
  • Babies who can be carried in a baby carrier for the duration of the event are permitted free of charge.
Entry is £17.50 per person and £1 per dog

Only a few spaces left so please go to

Rainbow Hub Cross Bay Walk 2025 - a unique challenge

https://www.rainbowhub.org/event/crossbaywalk/

to book your place

or ring 01704 823276 ext 5 or email: [email protected]

Please be aware that there will be water – at least knee deep – to walk or wade through and that there’s uneven ground as we reach the end of the walk.

