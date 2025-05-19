Last few places left on the Rainbow Hub Cross Bay Walk 2025

Join Rainbow Hub on Sunday 25th May with our Guide to the Sands, for a unique and picturesque walk from Arnside Promenade to Grangeover Sands

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk between 6 and 9 miles – the route constantly changes due to the tide and movement of the sand

Takes approximately 3-4 hours

Departs at 4pm

Suitable for adults, children (aged 8-16 years) & dogs!

Babies who can be carried in a baby carrier for the duration of the event are permitted free of charge.

Entry is £17.50 per person and £1 per dog

Only a few spaces left so please go to

Rainbow Hub Cross Bay Walk 2025 - a unique challenge

to book your place

or ring 01704 823276 ext 5 or email: [email protected]

Please be aware that there will be water – at least knee deep – to walk or wade through and that there’s uneven ground as we reach the end of the walk.