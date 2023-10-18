Last chance to secure your place at November’s Women Mean Business event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Senior minister Mims Davies will be addressing this must-attend event on November 3.

The Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression is a keen supporter of the work Chambers across the UK do in supporting new and established businesses across the country.

This is your last chance to secure your place at the event, alongside fellow female businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

Mim Davies MP. Photo: NWLCC

The government minister will be joined by Jane Luca, Director of Public Affairs for ITV who has more than three decades of experience in the broadcasting industry and has overall responsibility for ITV’s relationship with parliamentarians.

It is sure to be an inspiring event at the Wrightington Hotel & Spa, hearing an in-depth and exclusive insight into a senior MPs life and how she manages to balance her high-profile career with being a busy mum and her life away from government.

Mims has previously praised the work of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber in parliament for their support in delivering the Kickstart campaign during the COVID pandemic.

If you’re businesswomen and entrepreneur and want to widen your professional circle, engage with fellow businesswomen, and gather knowledge to positively impact your business; this event is for you.

The event, sponsored by Chamber patron members Code Galaxy, is the final ‘Women Mean Business’ event of the year.

The two-course lunch is £45 for members, £55 or affiliate members and £65 for non-members.

The event starts at 11.30am. For more information, visit https://www.lancschamber.co.uk/event/women-mean-business-nov/