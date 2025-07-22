Larmenier Village Blackburn open day and garden party
Larmenier Village is one of Blackburn’s little known secrets. Nestled on a slightly elevated site in the Beardwood area on the outskirts of Blackburn and with views towards the Ribble Valley, it is an oasis of calm just off the busy Preston New Road whose landscaped gardens merge into natural woodland where wildlife such as squirrels and deer are occasional visitors. The Open Day offers the public a rare opportunity to explore the village, meet residents and staff, view apartments and enjoy the gardens.
“We’re pleased to open our doors once more to share the joy of our community with friends, families and neighbours” said Josh Stallard, Area Manager of Nazareth Care, managers of the Village. “Having the Lord Lieutenant join us this year is a true honour and reflects the value placed on connection, tradition, respect and service to contented retirees pleased to regard our village as their home.”
Highlight of the day is the Garden Party, arranged by the Residents’ Association when Distinguished Visitors will mingle and chat to residents and their visitors over a cup of tea and cake with music from the Balderstone Brass Band.
The event is free and open to all and visitors are welcome. Whether you’re considering retirement living, reconnecting with friends and relatives, or simply looking for a different summer afternoon out, the Larmenier Village Open Day & Garden Party offers the opportunity in its delightful gardens.
Location:
Larmenier Village, Preston New Road, Beardwood, Blackburn BB2 7AL
Date & Time:
Wednesday 20 August 2025 10am – 5pm (Garden Party at 4pm)
For more information, please contact Paul Brown, Chairman of the Residents’ Association by telephone: 079 8555 8566, or email: [email protected]