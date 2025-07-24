Lancaster named in top 20 best UK cities for student living, according to new study

Student life in the UK is as much about where you live as what you study. A city can make or break your university experience, influencing everything from your rent and travel costs to how many gigs or green parks you can escape to after a long day of lectures. But have you ever wondered which UK cities offer the best all-round package for students?

A new study, conducted by the University of Technology Sydney Online, ranked 50 UK cities to reveal the best and worst places to live as a student. Unlike traditional university rankings, this research looked beyond lecture halls and assessed everything that affects student life on a daily basis, from housing and co-working spaces to pub density and gym memberships.

Drawing data from platforms like TripAdvisor, Google Maps, Office for National Statistics (ONS), Numbeo and CoWorker, the cities were scored across four core categories: Social Life (20%), Wellbeing (20%), Study & Work (25%) and Costs (35%). Each of these categories was further broken down into individual metrics, such as number of pubs per 10,000 residents, employment rates, average monthly rent, and even how much you’ll pay for a pint or a McDonald’s meal.

Lancaster ranks in 18th place in the study with a total score of 38.89, offering a mix of natural beauty, affordability, and a few budget surprises. It shines when it comes to green space, ranking 9th with 10.24 green areas per 10K people, ideal for students who appreciate a breath of fresh air between lectures. It also boasts the second cheapest monthly transport pass at just £40.00 and one of the most affordable cinema tickets in the country at £6.25, ranking 3rd overall.

Coffee lovers won’t be disappointed either, with the average cup costing £3.00, placing Lancaster 6th for affordability. However, gym memberships are on the pricier side at £42.60, ranking 46th out of 50. Despite the higher fitness costs, Lancaster’s combination of accessible nature and student-friendly transport makes it a smart and serene choice for those after a balanced university lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Aberystwyth ranked as the UK’s best student city, earning a total score of 52.82 thanks to its low costs, excellent pub and nightlife density, and easy access to green spaces. Durham followed in second place with top scores for safety and healthcare, as well as strong academic infrastructure including the third-highest number of libraries per capita. Saint Andrews came in third, standing out for its cultural offerings, topping the list for library access and ranking highly for live music venues. Stirling took fourth place, boosted by affordable living, excellent fitness facilities, and the cheapest gym membership in the entire study.

In fifth place, Brighton offered students the most pubs and one of the liveliest nightlife scenes, though it came with higher living costs. York ranked sixth, thanks to strong safety and healthcare ratings, as well as a solid library network. Salford secured seventh with budget-friendly internet, a decent pub scene, and a solid social balance. Bath, in eighth place, impressed with top scores for sports facilities and high employment rates, despite steeper rental prices. Manchester came ninth, shining with the highest number of live music venues and the most co-working spaces per capita. Chester rounded out the top 10, offering the cheapest monthly transport pass, strong green space availability, and a high safety rating.

At the other end of the scale, London lands rock bottom at 50th, thanks to its jaw-dropping rent (£2,214), transport (£188) and gym fees (£48.34). Luton (49th) and Plymouth (48th) also struggle, offering poor pub density and sky-high internet and travel costs. Birmingham (47th) and Coventry (46th) rank low for safety and green space.

Sunderland, Nottingham, Middlesbrough and Edinburgh also fall into the bottom 10, each let down by poor employment rates, lack of amenities, or high costs. Surprisingly, Bristol appears at 41st. Often seen as a “cool” student city, its high rent and average scores dragged it down in this data-driven study.

Top 20 list of the best student cities in the UK:

Rank Cities Social Wellbeing Study & Work Costs Total Score 1 Aberystwyth 4 4 18 3 52.82 2 Durham 15 7 2 17 48.57 3 Saint Andrews 3 11 19 46 48.36 4 Stirling 19 8 16 7 45.38 5 Brighton 1 39 8 44 44.42 6 York 11 12 13 15 44.06 7 Salford 6 1 26 14 44.03 8 Bath 9 2 5 45 43.24 9 Manchester 2 46 3 38 42.97 10 Chester 8 17 24 19 42.23 11 Southampton 26 33 32 32 41.68 12 Carlisle 38 15 31 2 41.65 13 Winchester 24 3 7 40 41.22 14 Newcastle upon Tyne 5 28 30 24 40.89 15 Huddersfield 34 6 33 13 40.05 16 Exeter 13 18 12 34 39.96 17 Leeds 12 35 9 33 39.39 18 Lancaster 14 20 37 12 38.89 19 Kingston upon Hull 32 30 39 1 38.87 20 Bournemouth 17 29 22 25 38.53

Note: Apart from the overall total score, each city's ranking within the four main categories reflects how it compares to the other 49 cities in that specific category. A ranking of 1 means the city performed the best in that area, while a ranking of 50 indicates the lowest performance relative to the rest.