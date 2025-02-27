Lancaster Art Fair Expands into City Wide Celebration Through Collaborative Artist Effort

This year, LAF is evolving into a larger, city wide festival, thanks to their dedicated collaboration and partnerships with established local arts organisations.

Their combined vision and expertise are set to deliver an unprecedented free, inclusive, and community driven celebration of art.

Amidst recent cultural event cancellations, LAF aims to provide a vital space for connection, creativity, and well being, showcasing theexceptional talent of Lancaster's artistic community.

This year, LAF is significantly expanding its reach, bringing art directly to the streets ofLancaster. The event will feature a dynamic five day exhibition at the Storey Gallery in Lancaster (August 19th-23rd), complete with free creative workshops, activities, acommunity art wall, and professional development talks for artists. The culmination will be a two-day city centre extravaganza on Friday and Saturday, August 22nd and 23rd, featuring:

• Market Square Showcase: Local arts organisations will present their work, withartist collaboration and community engagement.

• St. Nicolas Arcade Makers Market: A vibrant marketplace where artists can sell their creations, supporting local talent.

• Lancaster Library Creative Workshops: Free, hands on workshops for all ages,promoting accessible art experiences.

LAF is committed to providing paid work opportunities for artists, offering a platform forthem to showcase and sell their work. The fair will be a great boost for mental wellbeing,recognising the power of creativity to connect and uplift individuals.

“We believe art should be accessible to everyone,” says the LAF team, comprisingHannah Corbett, Lidia Ranns, and Julie Evans. “This year, through our collaborativeefforts and established partnerships, we’re taking art to the streets, creating a vibrant,free event that brings people together and celebrates Lancaster’s incredible artistictalent.”

In light of recent cancellations of events like Highest Point, Lancaster Music Festival, and Vintage by the Sea,LAF’s mission to provide positive, community driven experiences is more crucial thanever. The fair addresses the impact of global events on mental health and highlights theneed for community support for the arts, especially amidst government underfunding.

LAF is currently crowdfunding to support this ambitious event. “We’ve had an amazinginitial response, but we still need your help,” the team states. To contribute, visitspacehive.com/lancasterartfair.

Your support will help LAF provide high-quality, freecultural activities, create professional opportunities for local artists, and leave a lastingimpact on the community.

Lancaster Art Fair CIC is a not for profit organisation run by a passionate team of localartists, dedicated to inspiring creativity and improving access to the arts.

This year, they are collaborating with established local arts organisations to deliver an exceptional experience for everyone.Join Lancaster Art Fair this year in celebrating creativity, community, and promoting well being.

