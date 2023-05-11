Lancashire’s free local finance and homebuyer event

Come along to this free Finance and Homebuyer event on Saturday, June 17 at Heskin Hall, Wood Lane, Heskin, Chorley, PR7 5PA.

Free local finance and homebuyer event taking place on Saturday, June 17 at Heskin Hall from 9:30am - 1pm

Rachel Ramsay CeMAP - whole of market Mortgage Broker from Cornerstone Finance Group is a Heskin resident and is combining a group of experienced and trusted business owners and finance experts for an exciting event in June. Among the participants are Home Truths Sales and Lettings Agency of Eccleston and Coppull, The Organising Sisters of Chorley who offer bespoke home decluttering solutions as well as a home removal service, ARW Wealth Management Ltd of Eccleston, Vincent's solicitors of Garstang, Haynes and Haynes Commercial Finance of Shevington, Marta Evans from Equity Release Associates based in Parbold, Sirka Moore from Utility Warehouse based in Leyland and Stuart Iddon from WNJ Accountants of Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad