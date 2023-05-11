Lancashire’s free local finance and homebuyer event
The first ever local finance and homebuyer event of its kind, bringing together some of the area's finest professionals to offer residents of Chorley and beyond free advice on a wide range of topics.
Free local finance and homebuyer event taking place on Saturday, June 17 at Heskin Hall from 9:30am - 1pm
Rachel Ramsay CeMAP - whole of market Mortgage Broker from Cornerstone Finance Group is a Heskin resident and is combining a group of experienced and trusted business owners and finance experts for an exciting event in June. Among the participants are Home Truths Sales and Lettings Agency of Eccleston and Coppull, The Organising Sisters of Chorley who offer bespoke home decluttering solutions as well as a home removal service, ARW Wealth Management Ltd of Eccleston, Vincent's solicitors of Garstang, Haynes and Haynes Commercial Finance of Shevington, Marta Evans from Equity Release Associates based in Parbold, Sirka Moore from Utility Warehouse based in Leyland and Stuart Iddon from WNJ Accountants of Preston.
This is a free event, open to all (no ticket required, just turn up on the day). Whether you're looking for financial or legal advice, guidance on purchasing a property for residential or commercial use, wanting to save money, advice on mortgages or later life lending or you simply want to find out more about the industries involved then come along.