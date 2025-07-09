Lancashire Women’s 40th Anniversary Charity Ball Raises Over £13,000 to Support Local Women and Families

Lancashire Women recently marked an incredible milestone with their 40th Anniversary Charity Ball, held at the Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel & Spa. The glamorous 80s-themed event brought together an enthusiastic crowd for a night of celebration, live entertainment and exciting auctions – all in support of women and families across Lancashire facing challenges such as poverty, poor mental health and unemployment.

Thanks to the generosity of attendees, sponsors, and local businesses, the night raised an impressive £13,711.11. These funds will help Lancashire Women to continue delivering vital services across the county.

Coming Up Next: Race Across Lancashire

If you missed out on the ball, there’s still time to get involved with Lancashire Women’s next big fundraiser! Race Across Lancashire, inspired by the hit TV show ‘Race Across the World’, invites teams to take on a county-wide challenge - without the luxury of private transport, big budgets, or GPS guidance.

Just like in the show, participants will rely on resilience, teamwork, and creative problem-solving to navigate their way through some of Lancashire’s most iconic locations. This brand-new fundraising challenge promises fun, friendly competition and an unforgettable way to raise money for a great cause.

Don’t Miss Out!

“The ball was a fantastic night celebrating everything our charity has achieved over the last four decades – from our beginnings in 1985 to the impact we’re making today. Our heartfelt thanks go to everyone who attended, donated, or helped make the event a success. We’re delighted with the amount raised, which will support us to continue making a real difference within the local community” said Rosie Whittaker, Head of Commercial Development & Engagement at Lancashire Women.

“We’re also excited for what’s still to come this year, including the launch of our exciting new fundraising challenge Race Across Lancashire. This is already proving popular, and we only have space for a few more teams. If you’ve ever watched the TV show and thought ‘I could do that’, now’s your chance to put yourself to the test and have a go!”

To learn more about Race Across Lancashire and to sign up, please visit: https://lancashirewomen.org/fundraising_events/race-2025/

About Lancashire Women

Lancashire Women is a local charity dedicated to supporting people across Lancashire through a range of services focused on wellbeing, employment, money advice and community support. For 40 years, Lancashire Women has been a trusted lifeline helping women overcome challenges and be the best version of themselves.